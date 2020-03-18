Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $939,000 Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598,147 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.97. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

