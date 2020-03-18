Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $952,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 302,710 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,457,000 after purchasing an additional 558,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,280,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $88,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Cfra cut shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.