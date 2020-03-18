Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 213,745 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 213,745 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $244.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,764 shares of company stock worth $123,463. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

