Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,729 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,729 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

