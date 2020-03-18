Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $472.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,620.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $565,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 57.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,930,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $157,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.