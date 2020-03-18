Paul Howard Sutherland Buys 2,000 Shares of Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $10,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 2,300 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $11,615.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 200 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $1,224.00.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gaia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gaia Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gaia by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gaia by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

