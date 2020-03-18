PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

