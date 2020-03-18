Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAAP shares. Oppenheimer cut Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.94. Corporacion America Airports SA has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

