Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $420,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -131.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

