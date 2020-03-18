Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $441,000 Holdings in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 88.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fanhua by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

FANH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Fanhua stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. Fanhua Inc has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

