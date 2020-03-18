Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $771,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,556.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

