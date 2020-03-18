Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,174,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 181,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

