Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $632,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADC opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

