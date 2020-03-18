Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,089 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 641,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,952 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 259,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.74%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.