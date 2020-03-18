Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 931,902 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 770,823 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 520,264 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,572,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $104,451.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,698 shares of company stock valued at $432,754. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

