Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

