Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,982 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Insiders purchased a total of 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.