Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 516,508 Shares of Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,508 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Uxin worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uxin by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 1,178,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uxin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Uxin Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -1.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

