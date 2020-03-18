Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 144.62% and a negative net margin of 1,211.53%. Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at $290,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

