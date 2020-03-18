Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

