PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $239,155. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POL opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

