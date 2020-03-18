Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

PRI opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

