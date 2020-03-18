Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 377 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after buying an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

