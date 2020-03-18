ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $258.34 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.63.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.52.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,711 shares of company stock worth $36,427,328 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

