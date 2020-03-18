ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,215 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $11.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

