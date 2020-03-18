ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,741,000 after acquiring an additional 956,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after acquiring an additional 442,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Masimo by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after acquiring an additional 199,781 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 56,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Masimo by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,994,492.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $4,454,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,406,071.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,929 shares of company stock worth $18,190,026. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Shares of MASI opened at $172.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.30. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $187.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

