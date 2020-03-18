ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 200,872 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 90,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $9,654,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,843,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andris A. Zoltners sold 345,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $9,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,966,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,099,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,534,321 shares of company stock valued at $140,014,479.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

