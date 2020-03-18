ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,131,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 53,884 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in International Bancshares by 1,931.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 430,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 409,558 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 333,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,365,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBOC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

