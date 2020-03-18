ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 24.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 142.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

