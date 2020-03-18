ProShare Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.31. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.