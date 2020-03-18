ProShare Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,496 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 777.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 91,448 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 265,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 526,637 shares of company stock worth $8,691,642. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. The GEO Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

