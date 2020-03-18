ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NYSE:FNB opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. F.N.B. Corp has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

