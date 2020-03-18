ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $807,000 in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $163,000.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 71,123 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $4,093,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

