ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,084.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

