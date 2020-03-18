ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,096 Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArQule were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQL opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. ArQule, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $20.45.

ARQL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

