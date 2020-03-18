ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,688 Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FUT opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

