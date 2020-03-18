ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $4,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

