ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.20

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 3839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO George L. Fotiades bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $273,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,356.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George L. Fotiades bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,187,415.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,750 shares of company stock worth $974,465. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CMD)

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

