Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 35.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

NYSE:RRC opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $718.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

