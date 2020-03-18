Raymond James Downgrades Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) to Underperform

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CTL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $10.86 on Monday. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,480,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,802,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

