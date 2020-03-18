Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $510.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $510.00 and last traded at $478.81, with a volume of 85494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $440.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,392,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,240,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

