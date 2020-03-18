Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,205 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,652.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

