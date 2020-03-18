Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Resolute Forest Products worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 77.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 2,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 49.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 54,239 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RFP stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $225.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.53. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Resolute Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

RFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

