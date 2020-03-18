RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,696 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in RLI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 174,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,876.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.79. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

