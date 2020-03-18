Robert B. Engel Purchases 1,000 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $231.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

