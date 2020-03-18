Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.00.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.95. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

