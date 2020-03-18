Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $88,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after acquiring an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 351,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.