Royal Bank of Canada Lowers American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) to Sector Perform

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXL. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $483.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director John F. Smith bought 6,500 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin bought 10,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

