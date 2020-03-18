Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Outperform

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.