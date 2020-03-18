Russell A. Lee Buys 1,000 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FIBK stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after buying an additional 255,302 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 868,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,420,000 after buying an additional 224,659 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,106,000 after buying an additional 175,760 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.